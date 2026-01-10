Scheifele scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Scheifele ended a three-game goal drought by scoring twice in the second period. The 32-year-old center has four goals and three assists over five outings in January, with all of his production coming in a trio of multi-point efforts. He's up to 22 goals, 52 points (10 on the power play), 94 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 43 outings overall.