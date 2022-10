Scheifele scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Scheifele opened the scoring 3:28 into the first period, but that was the extent of the Jets' offense. The 29-year-old center has three tallies, nine shots, four hits and two blocked shots through two contests this season. It's not unusual to see Scheifele produce at this rate -- he's maintained a point-per-game pace over the last six seasons.