Scheifele scored a power-play goal on five shots and went minus-3 in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers.

Scheifele spoiled Mike Smith's shutout bid with a second-period tally. The 28-year-old Scheifele is up to 19 goals, 55 points, 107 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 48 contests. The star center has collected 16 of his points on the power play this year.