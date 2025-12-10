Scheifele scored two goals and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Scheifele scored twice in the second period to get the Jets within a goal, but the two teams traded tallies in the third. During an eight-game point streak, Scheifele has amassed five goals and five assists, but he's been one of the few Winnipeg skaters to be productive in that stretch. He's up to 16 goals, 38 points, 65 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-11 rating across 29 appearances this season.