Scheifele scored two goals on seven shots, doled out two hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Scheifele opened the scoring in the first period and added a power-play marker in the third. The star center has recorded 30-plus goals twice in his career, and he's reached the 70-point mark in three of the last four campaigns. It appears he'll once again serve as the top-line center, and he had excellent linemates in Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers for the Jets' season opener.