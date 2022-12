Scheifele had a hat trick in Winnipeg's 4-2 win against Vancouver on Thursday.

Scheifele's first two markers were scored during Winnipeg power plays, and his final goal was on an empty net. This is his second hat trick of the campaign. He's up to 23 goals and 31 points in 36 contests in 2022-23. The 29-year-old is shooting at 22.5 percent, which is up from 18.2 last season and his career average of 16.5. His goal scoring pace might slow as the campaign progresses.