Scheifele scored a pair of power-play goals on two shots during Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Panthers.

Scheifele, who has converted five tallies during his past five outings, opened Tuesday's scoring at 13:20 of the first period. In the second stanza, the 29-year-old center one-timed a centering pass from Kyle Connor in the slot for his second man-advantage marker, giving the Jets a three-goal edge. With a team-best 15 markers, Scheifele has collected four two-goal games this season.