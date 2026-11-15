Scheifele scored a goal and added three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Chicago.

The 33-year-old center came into the game tied with Dale Hawerchuk for the Jets' all-time scoring lead with 929 points, and Scheifele surged into the lead in epic fashion by leading his team in a comeback from a 4-0 deficit. He even beat Spencer Knight in the first round of the shootout, which Winnipeg took 2-1. Scheifele has a six game point streak going in which he's delivered five multi-point performances while racking up five goals and 14 points. His next tally will make him the franchise's all-time leader in that category as well, breaking another tie with Hawerchuk at 379 goals.