Scheifele (lower body) will be out of the lineup Saturday versus Philadelphia, according to John Lu of TSN.

Scheifele was not at morning practice and coach Rick Bowness ruled him out of Saturday's action as Scheifele didn't feel quite right. Scheifele has 14 goals and 41 points in 41 games this season. Gabriel Vilardi could move over from the wing and center the top line, but Bowness said there were several options available to him.