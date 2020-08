Scheifele (leg) isn't on the ice for warmups and is not expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Flames, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Scheifele remains sidelined after the nasty hit he took in Game 1, although the diagnosis was positive, it's unclear when the forward could return to the lineup. In his stead, look for Andrew Copp to draw into the lineup as the team's top-line center.