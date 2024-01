Scheifele (lower body) will not play versus Toronto on Saturday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Scheifele partook in practice Friday, but the Jets will give him an extra night off Saturday, as they do not play again until Feb. 6 in Pittsburgh. Scheifele has 14 goals and 41 points in 41 games this season. Look for Vladislav Namestnikov to center the top line in Scheifele's absence.