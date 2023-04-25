Scheifele (upper body) is considered day-to-day and could be available for Game 5 against Vegas on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Scheifele logged just 1:40 of ice time in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights prior to exiting the contest. Head coach Rick Bowness said Tuesday that the Jets forward is feeling much better and he's hopeful that Scheifele could be an option for Thursday's must-win contest. Vegas currently has a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Scheifele has one goal in four outings this postseason.