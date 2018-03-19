Jets' Mark Scheifele: Notches assist in return

Scheifele had an assist in a 4-2 win over the Stars on Sunday.

This was Scheifele's first game after missing five with an upper-body injury. He played 23:18 and 3:54 on the power play, so the Jets clearly didn't ease him back into the lineup. The 24-year-old center has impressed when healthy, as he has 52 points in 51 contests.

