Scheifele produced an assist, three shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Scheifele helped out on Kyle Connor's go-ahead goal in the third period. The 28-year-old Scheifele snapped a three-game point drought with an assist -- during that cold stretch, the Jets scored just two goals as a team. The star center has eight points, 31 shots and a minus-2 rating in 15 contests this year, so he's likely due to pick up the scoring pace soon.