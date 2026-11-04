Scheifele logged two assists (one on the power play), three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Scheifele has six helpers over his last four games. That has helped to make up for an eight-game goal drought, which is ongoing. The center has two goals, 12 assists, 36 shots on net, 10 hits and nine blocked shots over 16 outings this season. He's finished above the 35-goal mark in three of the last four years and hasn't shot under 15 percent since 2015-16, so expect Scheifele's shooting luck to turn around eventually.