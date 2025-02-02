Scheifele logged two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Scheifele logged his third multi-point effort in four games, a span in which he has four goals and three assists. The center continues to play at an elite level on the Jets' top line. For the season, he's at 31 goals, 30 helpers, 123 shots on net, 41 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 54 appearances. He's had no fewer than 13 points in any month so far, though that may be a tough level to reach this month given the NHL's break for the 4 Nations Face-Off that will cover nearly half of February.