Scheifele posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Scheifele has a goal and six assists during his four-game point streak, though this was his first single-point effort in that span. The 29-year-old center reached the 60-point mark for the seventh straight season -- he's at 24 goals, 36 helpers, 142 shots on net and a minus-17 rating in 60 appearances.