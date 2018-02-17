Jets' Mark Scheifele: Notches second straight three-point game
Scheifele fueled his team with three assists, helping his squat post a 6-1 decision over Colorado on Friday.
Scheifele has been excellent when healthy, and he appears to be at full strength now after six points in just his past two contests. His scoring is just above a point per game, (45 points in 42 games) and if he's on the ice, he should be in your lineup in all formats.
