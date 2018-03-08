Jets' Mark Scheifele: Officially ruled out

Scheifele (upper body) is considered day-to-day and did not suffer any structural damage, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Scheifele won't be in the lineup against the Devils on Thursday, but it's good news for fantasy owners who were fearing another long-term absence. The addition of Paul Stastny at the trade deadline should allow coach Paul Maurice to keep Blake Wheeler on the wing, although he performed well at center during Scheifele's previous stint in the press box.