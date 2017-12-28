Jets' Mark Scheifele: Officially transferred to IR

Scheifele (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

This transaction comes as no surprise, as Scheifele is facing a 6-to-8 week absence, but a mere transactional formality is anything but a consolation for fantasy owners losing the services of one of the game's top centers. The Canadian pivot was off to a point-per-game pace and sits just three power-play points shy of 16 for a new career high in said category.