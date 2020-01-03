Play

Jets' Mark Scheifele: On career pace

Scheifele scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Toronto.

Scheifele is a beast -- he has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last two games and 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) in 41 games. If he keeps this up, Scheifele will deliver the first 90-plus point campaign of his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories