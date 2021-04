Scheifele registered a goal on five shots in a 3-2 win over the Senators on Wednesday.

Scheifele got the Jets on the board 3:24 into the first period, one-timing a deft cross-ice feed from Nikolaj Ehlers to knot the game at 1-1. Scheifele extended his point streak to five games, although the goal was his first tally in the last seven. The 27-year-old leads the Jets in points (49) and assists (33) through 43 games, while chipping in with 16 goals.