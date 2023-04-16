Scheifele (rest) is expected to play in Game 1 against Vegas on Tuesday, John Lu of TSN reports.

Scheifele sat out Winnipeg's regular-season finale Thursday against Colorado for some additional rest. He is projected to open the postseason on the top line and first power-play unit. Scheifele amassed 42 goals, 68 points and 206 shots on net in 81 games during the 2022-23 campaign.