Jets' Mark Scheifele: On track to play Friday
Scheifele (upper body) is on pace to rejoin the lineup for Friday's game against the Coyotes, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Scheifele has already been ruled out of Tuesday's affair, but a visit with the doctor on Monday confirmed he's doing well in his recovery. An official activation from injured reserve will be required ahead of his return. Scheifele's progress throughout the week will still likely play a role, but the early-week progress report is certainly slanted in a positive direction.
