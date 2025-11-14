Scheifele scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kraken.

This has been a rough road trip for the Jets as a whole, and Scheifele is no exception. He has just three points over his last five games after logging 10 points in the five outings prior to the trip. The 32-year-old center is up to 10 goals, 23 points (six on the power play), 41 shots on net and a plus-3 rating across 17 appearances this season. Scheifele and the Jets will get back on track eventually, so fantasy managers should remain patient with the talented forward.