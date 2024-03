Scheifele scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Scheifele broke things open at 7:15 of the third period, ending Joey Daccord's shutout bid. The goal was Scheifele's third over the last seven games, but he's added six assists in that span. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 goals, 56 points, 122 shots on net, 54 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 56 appearances.