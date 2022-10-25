Scheifele connected on his fourth goal this season, sparking the Jets to a 4-0 victory over the Blues on Monday night.

Scheifele, who generated five shots during 21:24 of ice time Monday, benefitted from an effective cycle by his linemates to snap a scoreless tie midway through the second period. The 29-year-old received a pass in the slot area, stickhandled around goalie Thomas Greiss and shot into an open net. Scheifele notched three tallies during the Jets' opening two games. Monday's marker was his first in four outings.