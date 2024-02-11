Scheifele scored once on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

The Penguins were pressuring the Jets in their own end until Nikolaj Ehlers picked off a Jake Guentzel cross-ice pass to start a two-on-one rush the other way that Scheifele finished with a punishing slap shot. It was one of three shots on net by the 30-year old center in 18:34 TOI. Scheifele has now scored in back-to-back games since returning from a lower body injury that kept him out of the lineup since Jan 11. The Jets face the Sharks at home Wednesday.