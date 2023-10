Scheifele recorded a goal in a 5-3 loss to Calgary on Wednesday.

Scheifele was playing in his first contest since signing a seven-year, $59.5 million contract. He attempted to make it a special night for the Jets by scoring at 14:18 of the third period to tie the contest at 3-3. Calgary's Elias Lindholm spoiled the comeback attempt, though, by finding the back of the net later in the frame. Scheifele had 68 points in 81 contests last season, including a career-high 42 markers.