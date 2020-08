Scheifele (leg), as expected, will miss Monday's clash with Calgary, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Scheifele's absence shouldn't come as a surprise, though TSN's Frank Seravalli reports the center suffered no Achilles damage. The team won't be able to provide much in terms of updates on the Ontario native's status, however, it seems unlikely he will be ready to go in Tuesday's Game 3.