Scheifele (lower body) won't play Monday against the Bruins, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Scheifele will miss his fourth game after suffering an injury Jan. 11 versus Chicago. However, he'll skate before Wednesday's matchup in Toronto, according to coach Rick Bowness, as the 30-year-old center remains day-to-day. Scheifele has 14 goals and 41 points in 41 games this season.