Scheifele scored two goals on seven shots in Monday night's 4-3 triple overtime win over the Oilers.

Opening the scoring early in the contest on a wicked one-timer, Scheifele continued to dominate the game in the third period with another goal top shelf on Mike Smith. The 28-year-old continued his dominance in overtime with multiple chances to end the game and finished the series with five points in four games. Scheifele and the Jets will now have to wait and see whether they face Montreal or Toronto in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.