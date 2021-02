Scheifele scored a power-play goal and dished two assists in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Scheifele opened the scoring at 6:30 of the first period. He later set up Mason Appleton and Blake Wheeler for tallies in the high-scoring battle. Scheifele crossed the 20-point mark in this contest -- he has seven goals, 14 assists, 35 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 15 appearances this year. He remains a clear-cut No. 1 center who should be a lock for most fantasy lineups.