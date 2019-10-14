Jets' Mark Scheifele: Picks up first PPG

Scheifele scored a power-play goal on three shots and was minus-4 in Sunday's 7-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Scheifele has collected at least one point in six of his seven games this season and has lit the lamp in back-to-back games. That minus-4 on Sunday is hard to look at but overall Scheifele has been solid early on in 2019-20, amassing two goals and nine points with a plus-5 rating. Scheifele and the Jets will look for a bounce-back performance Tuesday against Arizona.