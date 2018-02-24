Jets' Mark Scheifele: Picks up two helpers in 4-0 win

Scheifele recorded two assists during Friday's 4-0 win over St. Louis.

This multi-point showing gives Scheifele three goals and 10 points through seven games since returning from an upper-body injury Feb. 9. He's following up last season's point-per-game showing in style, and it's encouraging to see his chemistry with wingers Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor continuing. The trio has now clicked for an impressive 4.3 goals per 60 minutes this season.