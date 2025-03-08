Scheifele tallied an assist and took three shots on net in Friday's 6-1 win over New Jersey.

Scheifele was the primary helper on linemate Kyle Connor's goal late in the third period. The 31-year-old Scheifele is up to 37 assists, 72 points and 138 shots on goal in 64 games this season. Winnipeg's top-line center is having an excellent season and is currently tied for 10th in the league with 72 points. With Friday's helper, Scheifele tied his point total from a season ago and is just 12 tallies away from tying his career-best that he set in 2018. He has 18 points in his last 14 games and is on a roll offensively. Scheifele has a strong chance to make the 2024-25 campaign the best of his 14-year career.