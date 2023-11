Scheifele posted a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Scheifele set up the second of Kyle Connor's two goals in the game. The helper gave Scheifele a four-game point streak consisting of one goal and eight assists. The 30-year-old center is up to five tallies, 13 helpers, five power-play points, 33 shots on net, 11 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 15 contests.