Jets' Mark Scheifele: Point streak reaches seven games

Scheifele scored a power-play goal on six shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Carolina.

It took just over 52 minutes, but Scheifele was able to extend his point streak to seven games when he potted his 16th goal of the season. The 26-year-old has accumulated seven goals and five assists during his point streak, which spans the entire month of December to date. Scheifele leads the team in points (36) and goals (16). He's as steady as they come.