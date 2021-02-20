Scheifele scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 2-0 win over the Canucks.

Scheifele forced a turnover in the Jets' defensive zone and broke free for a breakaway. He tallied on Thatcher Demko, and the goal stood as the game-winner in Friday's low-scoring battle. Scheifele has six tallies and seven helpers during his current nine-game point streak, which has stretched from the start of February. The star center is at nine goals, 23 points, 38 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 17 appearances.