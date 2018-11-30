Jets' Mark Scheifele: Posts consecutive multi-point games
Scheifele tallied three assists in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Blackhawks.
The three helpers give Scheifele 29 points in 24 games this season. He now has four assists and six points in his last three appearances and played a team-high 25:43 against Chicago including 4:19 on the power play. Scheifele also registered six shots on goal and finished with a plus-5 rating in Thursday's win.
