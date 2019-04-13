Jets' Mark Scheifele: Posts pair of points

Scheifele scored a power-play goal and added an assist and four PIM in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Scheifele's time in the sin bin didn't hurt the Jets -- Oskar Sundqvist's opening goal for the Blues came at 4-on-4 -- but Scheifele has now taken three minor penalties in two games. He had 38 PIM and 84 points in 82 regular-season games, so it's a little unusual to see him drawing the ire of the officials so frequently, not that fantasy owners will mind a little extra production outside of the scoring categories.