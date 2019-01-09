Jets' Mark Scheifele: Posts three-point night

Scheifele tallied a goal and three points in a 7-4 victory against the Avalanche on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old ended a mini slump with an assist Sunday, but he broke out of his dry spell in a major way with three points versus the Avalanche on Tuesday. If he can stay healthy, Scheifele is on pace for an incredible season. He has 23 goals and 53 points in 42 games. Scheifele is well on his way to his third straight point per game season.