Jets' Mark Scheifele: Posts two goals versus Penguins
Scheifele scored two goals in a 4-3 loss to the Penguins on Tuesday.
Scheifele continues to be one of the most underrated stars in the league. His quick shot beat Casey DeSmith twice in the second period, but the Penguins were able to come back. Scheifele has 13 goals and 26 points in 24 games, and that's no fluke, as he's quietly averaged at least a point per game in each of the last two seasons. Scheifele will have a chance to do that again and register his second 30-goal campaign.
