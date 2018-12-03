Jets' Mark Scheifele: Pots 16th goal in comeback win

Scheifele scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.

Scheifele kicked off the comeback with his fifth power-play goal of the season. The Jets would then score two more times to force overtime, ultimately winning on Scheifele's shootout winner. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old has five goals in his last four and 32 points in 26 games this season. He remains a must-start in all formats.