Jets' Mark Scheifele: Pots 16th goal in comeback win
Scheifele scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.
Scheifele kicked off the comeback with his fifth power-play goal of the season. The Jets would then score two more times to force overtime, ultimately winning on Scheifele's shootout winner. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old has five goals in his last four and 32 points in 26 games this season. He remains a must-start in all formats.
