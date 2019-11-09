Play

Jets' Mark Scheifele: Pots go-ahead goal

Scheifele netted a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Scheifele's second-period tally made it 2-1, and it eventually stood as the game-winner. The goal gives Scheifele six markers and 16 points in 17 appearances this season. The center has added 36 shots on goal, and four of his points have come with a man advantage.

