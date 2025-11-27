Scheifele scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Scheifele saw a four-game point streak end Sunday in Minnesota, but he bounced back with a goal to give the Jets a chance at a comeback Wednesday. The center has three goals and five helpers over his last six contests as he continues to play well in a top-line role. On the year, he's at 12 goals, 29 points, 52 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 22 outings.