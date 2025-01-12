Scheifele scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over Avalanche.

Scheifele's point streak is up to five games (three goals, three assists). The center put the Jets ahead 2-0 with a second-period tally Saturday. He's on pace for the best season of his career and has already matched his goal total from last year (25) in 30 fewer games. He has 50 points, 99 shots on net, 36 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 44 appearances in 2024-25.