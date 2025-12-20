Scheifele scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Scheifele ended a four-game goal drought with his third-period tally. It was his first power-play contribution since Nov. 13 versus the Kraken. The center has remained fairly steady on offense, but he's one of the few Jets who that applies to recently. Scheifele is up to 17 goals, 41 points (seven on the power play), 71 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-9 rating across 34 appearances.