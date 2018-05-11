Jets' Mark Scheifele: Pots two in Game 7 win

Scheifele scored two goals in Thursday's 5-1 Game 7 win over Nashville.

Scheifele gave his team a 3-1 lead with a one-timer late in the second, then sealed the victory with an empty-netter in the closing stages of the third. This performance gave him seven goals in the series and 11 goals this postseason, so Scheifele's one of the frontrunners for the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP heading into the conference finals.