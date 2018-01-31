Jets' Mark Scheifele: Practices with squad

Scheifele (upper body) joined the team for practice Wednesday, sporting a non-contact jersey, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Scheifele continues to take steps in the right direction in his recovery, with being cleared for contact the next hurdle. The early end of the 24-year-old's 6-8 week timeline would be Feb. 9 against Vegas, which may be a little too early. It seems unlikely, however, that the Ontario native will need the full eight weeks, barring a setback. Blake Wheeler figures to continue deputizing in Scheifele's stead as the first-line center.