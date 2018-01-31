Jets' Mark Scheifele: Practices with squad
Scheifele (upper body) joined the team for practice Wednesday, sporting a non-contact jersey, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Scheifele continues to take steps in the right direction in his recovery, with being cleared for contact the next hurdle. The early end of the 24-year-old's 6-8 week timeline would be Feb. 9 against Vegas, which may be a little too early. It seems unlikely, however, that the Ontario native will need the full eight weeks, barring a setback. Blake Wheeler figures to continue deputizing in Scheifele's stead as the first-line center.
More News
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Skates prior to practice•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Avoids surgery•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Officially transferred to IR•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Ruled out 6-8 weeks•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Set to undergo further tests•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Done for night with upper-body ailment•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...